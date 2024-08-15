Saga (SAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.25 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Saga has a market capitalization of $147.25 million and $72.32 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,026,244,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,579,178 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,026,137,050 with 99,540,023 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.57778063 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $42,403,753.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

