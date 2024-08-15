Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 35,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3,361.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

