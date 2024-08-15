Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

