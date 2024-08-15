Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 359.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 233,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.