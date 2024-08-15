Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.15

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 21991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

