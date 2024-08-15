Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,379. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

