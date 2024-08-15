Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $136,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,565. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

