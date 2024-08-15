Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 1,796,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

