Scotiabank Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $164.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $176.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.95.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,215. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $174.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.