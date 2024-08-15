Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

