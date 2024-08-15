Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.10

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Senior Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.



