Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 225.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
