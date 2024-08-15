Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 0.5%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 6,219,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,659,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

