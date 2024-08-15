ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,623.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $829.74. 169,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

