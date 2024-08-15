Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00. Approximately 7,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 81,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.14.

Specifically, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 447,665 shares in the company, valued at $37,312,877.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,838 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,523 over the last 90 days. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Sezzle Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $688.80 million and a PE ratio of 53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

