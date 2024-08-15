Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 627,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,010,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

