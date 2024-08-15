Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $1,156.86. The stock had a trading volume of 430,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,060.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $991.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,161.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $40,585,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.