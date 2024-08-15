Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,500 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 510,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $350.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.12. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.