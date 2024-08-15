Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Declines By 34.7%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AZ stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. A2Z Smart Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

