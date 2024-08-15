Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Rises By 170.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the July 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 78,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,436. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.