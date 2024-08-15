Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Increases By 212.5%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

