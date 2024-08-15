Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rises By 33.6%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.7 %

AudioCodes stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

