Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Rises By 33.5%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,249,200 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 15,166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
BKFCF stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
