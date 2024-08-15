Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Rises By 33.5%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,249,200 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 15,166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

BKFCF stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.