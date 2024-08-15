Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Decreases By 57.1%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Banzai International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNZIW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
Banzai International Company Profile
