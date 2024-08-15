Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Increases By 58.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 4,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,530. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.