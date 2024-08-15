Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Declines By 26.9%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,563,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,713.5 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
BMBLF remained flat at $10.63 on Thursday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688. Brambles has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.
About Brambles
