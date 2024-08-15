Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Increases By 68.4%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCOV

Brightcove Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.99.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,031,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,700 shares of company stock worth $121,514. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.