Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 29.3%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,593,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 31,395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDWBF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.