Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 29.3%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,593,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 31,395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.3 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDWBF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
