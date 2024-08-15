Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Drops By 26.6%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CEA Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

CEAD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937. CEA Industries has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 137.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

