Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Increases By 566.7%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolv Technologies stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

