Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Increases By 566.7%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Evolv Technologies stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.29.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.