Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Expands By 436.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance
FIACW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Impact Acquisition
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.