Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW) Expands By 436.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FIACW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

