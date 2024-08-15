Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 212.0%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.01 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

