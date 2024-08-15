Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Drops By 92.3%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.07.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

