Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Expands By 163.4%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 33,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,036. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $521.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 135,243 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 106,659 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares during the period.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

