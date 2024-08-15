Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 160.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,884,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

