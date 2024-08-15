Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 160.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.