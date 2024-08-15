Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Rises By 200.0%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
DRTGF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.74.
About Jet2
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.