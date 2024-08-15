Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Rises By 59.1%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.