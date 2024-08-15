Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Declines By 24.2%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,515,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 8,594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
Shares of SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Seazen Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seazen Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.