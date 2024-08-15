Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Declines By 24.2%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,515,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 8,594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Seazen Group Company Profile

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

