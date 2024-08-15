Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Decreases By 99.8%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMC Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMCE remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061,941. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
SMC Entertainment Company Profile
