Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Decreases By 99.8%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCE remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061,941. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

