Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Grows By 170.7%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Society Pass
Society Pass Stock Performance
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Society Pass will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Society Pass
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.