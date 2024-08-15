Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Grows By 170.7%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the July 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Society Pass stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Society Pass will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

