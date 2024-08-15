Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Drops By 56.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumco Price Performance

SUOPY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.13. Sumco has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

