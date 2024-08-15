Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Drops By 56.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumco Price Performance
SUOPY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.13. Sumco has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $34.84.
About Sumco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumco
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.