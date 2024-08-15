Short Interest in Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Increases By 100.0%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Teton Advisors Price Performance

Shares of TETAA remained flat at $14.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Teton Advisors has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

