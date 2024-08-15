Short Interest in Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Increases By 100.0%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Teton Advisors Price Performance
Shares of TETAA remained flat at $14.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Teton Advisors has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $15.80.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Teton Advisors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.