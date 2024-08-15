Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases By 171.1%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

GROW remained flat at $2.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Stories

