Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases By 171.1%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
GROW remained flat at $2.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
