Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.52. 128,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,064,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

