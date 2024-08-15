Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Signal Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF remained flat at C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. Signal Gold has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.18.
About Signal Gold
