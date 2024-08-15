Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Signal Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF remained flat at C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. Signal Gold has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.18.

Get Signal Gold alerts:

About Signal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 27, 200 hectares situated to the 175 kilometers northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold and copper project that covers an area of approximately 19, 450 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.