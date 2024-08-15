Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. 7,575,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.