Sky Investment Group LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.15. 2,235,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

