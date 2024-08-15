Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,744,033,000 after buying an additional 405,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.18. 868,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

