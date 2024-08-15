Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 541.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 755,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $222,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PANW traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,869. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.94.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.66.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

