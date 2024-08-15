Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 251.2% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27,873.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,948,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $287.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.